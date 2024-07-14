Another WWE Superstar was backstage at the Marigold: Summer Destiny show this weekend.

Fightful Select is reporting that Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane was among those backstage at the show on Saturday, July 13.

As noted, Marigold: Summer Destiny featured fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY defeating Utami Hayashishita, as well as Sareee defeating Giulia to become the first-ever Marigold Women’s Champion.

Sane was at the show to support her friend and peer SKY, however whether or not there are plans for her to work Marigold shows in the future as well is unknown.

Regarding Giulia, the new WWE NXT Superstar reportedly came out of the show without any injuries, and did not re-aggravate the wrist injury she has been recovering from before making her official full-time WWE NXT debut, which is expected to take place upon the completion of her Marigold obligations.