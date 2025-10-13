The topic of WWE releases was once again one of the top stories coming out of the world of pro wrestling this past weekend, despite significant events such as WWE Crown Jewel: Perth and TNA Bound For Glory also taking place.

For those who missed it, WWE did a bit of developmental spring cleaning.

Multiple WWE NXT, WWE I.D., WWE EVOLVE and other developmental wrestlers were released from the company this past week, including Wes Lee, Stevie Turner, Lance Anoa’i, Jin Tala, Drako Knox, Haze Jameson, Summer Sorrell, Brayden “BJ” Ray and Jamar Hampton.

In addition to some of them releasing statements, such as former WWE EVOLVE General Manager Stevie Turner, who took a subtle shot at WWE in a post on X soon after the news broke, another one has surfaced on social media to address the situation.

On Monday afternoon, Summer Sorrell, a former competitor on the WWE LFG on A&E reality competition starring The Undertaker, Booker T and others, as well as a talent on the WWE EVOLVE brand, took to her official X and Instagram pages to address her departure from WWE over the weekend.

“It is hard to find the right words to express what wrestling means to me,” she began her statement reacting to her WWE release. “I have developed a passion and love for this business that is unlike anything I have felt before. I have loved every second. From long, stressful days filming, to challenging days in the ring, to many hours of rehab. Not a moment went by where I didn’t feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Sorrell continued, “The reality is that I struggled with the same ongoing injury during a majority of my time at the performance center. This held me back from ever being able to show my true potential in the ring.

Knowing that I only got the opportunity to show you a small fraction of what I am capable of is what is hurting me the most.

“But if that was only a fraction, imagine what happens when I’m finally at a hundred percent… the story doesn’t end here,” she added. “It finally gets interesting.”