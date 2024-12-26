A WWE Superstar is being teased for an upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH appearance.

On Thursday morning, the official X account of Pro Wrestling NOAH shared a post teasing Omos for an upcoming event on January 1.

Pro Wrestling NOAH is teasing him as a mystery partner alongside Jack Morris in the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship bout against the team of Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura.

Omos would be joining Shinsuke Nakamura, another WWE Superstar advertised for the NOAH The New Year 2025 show on 1/1.

“And since yesterday, the one that has emerged as the biggest X candidate in history is Omos,” read the translated version of the post shared via X.

Omos last wrestled for WWE in the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the WWE SmackDown leading into WrestleMania XL.