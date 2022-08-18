WWE NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar is no longer with the company.

Wild Boar took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that he is no longer under contract to the company.

“As of today I am no longer under contract with WWE. It’s been a wild experience and I’m thankful for everything it’s afforded me – I am excited for what’s next and I am BUZZING to get back in that ring and GO!,” he wrote.

Wild Boar has not wrestled since he and Mark Andrews lost to current NXT UK Tag Team Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs at the June 23 NXT UK TV tapings, which aired on the July 28 episode. His last singles match was the Dog Collar Match win over former manager Eddie Dennis, which aired on May 19.

Wild Boar began working with WWE in June 2018, losing a dark match to Ligero at the WWE UK Title Tournament taping. He then made his NXT UK debut on the October 24 TV episode of that year, losing a rematch to Ligero. He eventually reunited with his partner from the indies, Primate, to form The Hunt, and they were managed by Dennis.

As noted earlier at this link, Flash Morgan Webster also announced his NXT UK departure this afternoon. These departures come on the same day that WWE announced the launch of NXT Europe. The new brand will launch in 2023, and will replace NXT UK. There’s no word yet on if more departures will be made soon, but we will keep you updated.

