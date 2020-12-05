The WWE TLC pay-per-view card is shaping up with just over two weeks to go.

Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is set to take place at TLC, with the title on the line.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode featured a “War of Words” interview segment between Carmella and Banks, which ended after Banks issued a challenge to Carmella for TLC. WWE later confirmed the match after the show. Tonight’s segment came after back & forth sneak attacks between the two Superstars.

The 2020 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place on December 20 from The ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Below is the updated card:

TLC Match for the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman (c)

WWE Title Match

AJ Styles with Omos vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Sasha Banks (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and Lana vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt with Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

