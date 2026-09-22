Bobby Roode has been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s official roster page.

As noted earlier today, Titus O’Neil was also recently moved to the alumni section after spending several years away from the ring while serving as a WWE Global Ambassador. Roode has now received the same treatment, although there has been no indication that his status with the company has changed.

Roode has not wrestled since 2022 and currently works behind the scenes for WWE as a producer. WWE has previously listed inactive performers under its alumni section despite them remaining employed by the company in non-wrestling roles.

The 50-year-old was initially sidelined due to neck issues and underwent multiple surgeries. Although Roode revealed in 2024 that he had been medically cleared to return to the ring, he appeared content with his producer role and gave no indication that he was planning an in-ring comeback.

“It is what it is,” Roode said when discussing his wrestling status during a 2024 appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “Like I said, when the wheels fall off, the wheels fall off.”

Roode has continued working as a WWE producer since stepping away from the ring, with several talents publicly praising his work behind the scenes.

There has been no announcement from WWE regarding Roode’s profile being moved to the alumni section, and Roode has not publicly commented on the change.

O’Neil has also yet to comment on his profile being moved. As previously reported, he last wrestled for WWE in 2020 and has primarily served as a Global Ambassador in the years since.