Rob Kligman, who became the chief revenue officer (CRO) at Anthem Sports Group in June 2024, aims to enhance the distribution of TNA Wrestling. Kligman, a former WWE executive, is focused on leveraging both OTT (over-the-top) platforms and traditional broadcast channels to reach a wider audience.

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Kligman emphasized the importance of OTT for content distribution, noting how it provides opportunities that weren’t available 15-20 years ago.

OTT has given us an outlet that was previously non-existent. It’s simple and powerful, especially for content-driven opportunities. However, while OTT is vital, it’s not the only factor. We aim to secure a distribution deal that combines both OTT and broadcast to maximize our reach.

He stressed the growing significance of OTT, pointing out that consumers want to access content on various devices, from phones and tablets to gaming consoles.

Companies need to excel in their OTT offerings to ensure their content is available wherever their audience wants to watch.

TNA iMPACT! is broadcast weekly on AXS TV, and TNA also offers a subscription service, TNA+, which features monthly specials and additional content.

