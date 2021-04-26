The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens recently took to Twitter to comment on his in-ring return for AEW after missing several weeks of action due to an injury. Bowens writes, “SURPRISE, I’M BACK!!! Time for The Acclaimed to get back on track tomorrow night on Elevation. EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED.”

SURPRISE, I’M BACK!!! Time for The Acclaimed to get back on track tomorrow night on Elevation. EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED#CriticallyAcclaimed #BionicBowens pic.twitter.com/i7rfwyZb9K — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) April 25, 2021

AEW has also announced Sonny Kiss as the next guest for their interview series “Outside The Ring,” which is hosted by Lexy Nair. Check out it out below.