Anthony Bowens is proud of The Acclaimed’s rise in AEW, but even prouder that the world now knows about Scissoring.

The former tag champion discussed these two topics during a recent interview with WhatCulture. Bowens begins by saying he still hasn’t fully processed how incredible it is that he and Max Caster received the ovations they do on a weekly basis on AEW programming.

I still haven’t really processed it. Stepping back from crazy Anthony Bowens right now, truly, I haven’t processed it. I’m just grateful and thankful that we’ve been able to build a connection with the audience to the point where they go crazy, and all everybody wants to do, anywhere I go, is scissor. Everybody wants to scissor. That personal connection means even more to us than just being able to go out there and wrestle because we can wrestle anywhere. We wrestled on the Indies for ten years in front of everybody – well, some people, but then you get to this magnitude, and you see how you’re affecting people positively. It’s incredible.

The duo, along with Daddy Ass, have popularized the hand-motion known as scissoring. Bowens tells WhatCulture that you should scissor everyone, including your grandma.

Don’t ever look at Urban Dictionary. Scissoring is solely a sign of friendship. You can do it with your mom, your dad, your grandma, your brother, and your friend. Scissor everybody that you can and let them know that you are a true friend and that you love The Acclaimed.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will be competing in the Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Full lineup for that show can be found here.

