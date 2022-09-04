AEW star Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently spoke with ScreenRant to hype this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view from Chicago, where he and his longtime tag partner Max Caster will challenge Swerve In Your Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) for the AEW tag team titles. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How excited he is for The Acclaimed to be in a marquee match on an AEW PPV:

“And that one I’m the most excited about. This is our first appearance on a pay-per-view [by] Max and I as a tag team. Max has appeared on two. He appeared on one in a ladder match at Revolution, and then we were separate in a Casino Battle Royale, but we weren’t in the ring together.

Predicts a tag team title win:

“So this is our first tag match. It’s a huge one for the AEW Tag Team Titles against Swerve In Our Glory. And I think we’re gonna bring them home.”