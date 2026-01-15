Anthony Bowens has addressed growing speculation surrounding a potential reunion with Max Caster in AEW, making it clear that while their history can’t be ignored, a full-time return to the tag team scene is not something either man is actively pursuing. Speaking with Phoenix New Times, Bowens acknowledged the undeniable connection that fueled their past success, but emphasized that both competitors are focused on carving out individual identities rather than revisiting familiar territory. “I can’t deny that we have a certain chemistry, considering our past success,” Bowens said, while also stressing that neither side is eager to commit to teaming again.

Despite that stance, AEW leadership has not completely closed the door on the pairing. Tony Khan has reportedly encouraged interaction between Bowens and Caster behind the scenes, assigning them shared responsibilities in an effort to rekindle their on-screen dynamic. According to Bowens, that approach hasn’t shifted either man’s mindset. “At this point, neither one of us want to be in a tag team, so we are fighting it as much as we can,” he explained, adding that even their disagreements still highlight how naturally they play off one another.

Ultimately, Bowens believes their chapter as a dominant tag team has already reached its conclusion. With both wrestlers eyeing singles success, he sees little urgency in revisiting what they’ve already accomplished. “We both have singles aspirations. We feel like we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish in the tag-team division,” Bowens said, before shutting down short-term reunion talk by adding, “I don’t really see that happening anytime soon.” While fans and AEW officials may continue to float the idea, Bowens’ comments suggest that any reunion would require a major shift in direction for both competitors.