It’s the best day of the year, and AEW star Anthony Bowens knows it.

The Acclaimed member and current AEW tag champion took to Twitter to promote this evening’s Dynamite, where he, his tag partner Max Caster, and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn will be celebrating National Scissoring Day, which was spawned from Bowens now very popular catchphrase, “Scissor Me Daddy Ass.”

Bowens also teases a special announcement later this afternoon. His full tweet reads, “Good morning world! Happy National Scissoring Day! The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass can’t wait to celebrate with you tonight! Bring you signs & your scissors (not real ones) & let’s have some fun! Also we have a special announcement coming this afternoon.”

Good morning world! Happy National Scissoring Day! The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass can’t wait to celebrate with you tonight! Bring you signs & your scissors (not real ones) & let’s have some fun! Also we have a special announcement coming this afternoon. 😏 ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HxjnJ9AQ4j — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) October 5, 2022

The Acclaimed already have one successful tag team title defense under their belts since winning the gold at Grand Slam Dynamite two weeks ago.