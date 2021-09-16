During his interview with My Mom’s Basement, Anthony Bowens spoke on being able to wrestle as a singles competitor while Max Caster was out on hiatus. Here’s what he had to say:

I was a singles wrestler on the Independents for eight years pre-AEW and pre-The Acclaimed. I was in a tag (team) maybe the first two years with AC Gamble, The Untouchables, we did a tag team thing for a little bit and I didn’t particularly understand tag team wrestling back then, I kind of just did it. When I got to AEW and got paired with Caster, all of sudden we’re in the best tag division in the world, I had to re-learn everything and fast. It was a challenge and a bit stressful as much as it was fun. I’ve had a recent singles run and it was fun. It was good to show everyone…in a tag, something you get limited because you’re sharing time with someone else and there is four people instead of two. I got to show AEW that I can go as a singles guy with some of the top people. Honestly, as long as I’m on the show, I don’t mind either one.

You can listen HERE.

