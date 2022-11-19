AEW World Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens says he’s planning for his post-wrestling future.

Bowens recently spoke with Jacqueline Carter of NJ.com and commented on his future. He sees his creativity keeping him on camera in other outlets, past the YouTube channel he runs with his partner.

“I want to do everything,” Bowens said. “Professional wrestling is my love. I will do that as long as I can. But on the side, I’d like to start setting foundations where I’ll have something to fall back on. And you know, my creativity leads to still being on camera and also having an outlet to express all that outside of just YouTube.”

Bowens worked the indies for 10 yeas but said he plans to continue wrestling. However, he’s also planning to do more work in front of the camera. Bowens has been in a few commercials, and has appeared in a movie called “Exit NJ,” with another movie called “Classmates” coming out in 2023.

Bowens and partner Max Caster will defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear tonight.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.