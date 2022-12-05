AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently sat-down with Alison Rosen from Your New Best Friend, where Bowens discussed a number of different wrestling-related topics, including how he and Max Caster have numerous catchphrases that are super popular with the AEW fanbase. Check out Bowens’ full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How The Acclaimed have numerous catchphrases in AEW:

I was watching back one of the promo segments that we had, it was National Scissoring Day. That night, Max and I look back on it a lot because they were there for everything. It’s a really powerful feeling to scream ‘Everyone loves The Acclaimed!’ and you feel everyone screaming it with you. The Acclaimed have arrived. Scissor me Daddy Ass. We have so many catchphrases, which is cool.

Says they are trying to get over “That’s Right” with the AEW audience:

We’re working on one right now [That’s right], where I will say…Stone Cold had ‘What?’ I’ll say something, like a list, ‘We’re going grocery shopping.’ ‘That’s right!’ ‘Get some Watermelon.’ ‘That’s right!’ ‘Get some peas’ ‘That’s right!’ We’re going to keep adding things as we go along to see how many we can get over.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)