Dave LaGreca and Tommy Dreamer welcomed Anthony Bowens onto Busted Open Radio so the AEW star could talk about a wide range of topics.

AEW President Tony Khan publicly shared that Bowens had been out of action with an injury back in March. It turns out that he got hurt the first night he worked for AEW.

“It was stressful because I knew I was banged up. Honestly I was banged up from the first night I got there. I never really told anybody this. I took a weird bump the first night before I signed my contract and I woke up the next day, I couldn’t get out of bed and I was like, ‘Oh no, I gotta sign a contract today and wrestle. I don’t know what I’m gonna do’ and I kind of made the wrong — not the wrong decision but I probably should’ve said something but I kind of just sucked it up and I gotta thank Max [Caster] because he carried the load for me for about two months and then my knee started bothering me and I’m just like, ‘I haven’t been injured in the eight years I’ve been on independent wrestling. When I finally get my break, I’m hurt.’ So I fought through for a couple of months and then it finally caught up to me and then I eventually had to get my knee scoped and have that cleaned up so it was a bummer, but at the time it was like listen, I have this opportunity to establish who The Acclaimed were. We had to make sure we got through the things that we did and we did thankfully and I rehabbed with Devon Storm/Crowbar. He killed me for six, seven, eight weeks. Four times a week, I made sure that I hit physical therapy hard so I could get back and be a lot stronger and I am and I think The Acclaimed have risen to the top of the tag rankings pretty quickly since I’ve back been and Max did a good job of carrying the load for the month-and-a-half for The Acclaimed.”