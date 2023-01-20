Anthony Bowens remembers his AEW debut very vividly, especially after the advice that was given to him by Cody Rhodes.

Bowens, who is the current reigning AEW tag champion next to Max Caster, recalled the words of wisdom given to him by the American Nightmare during an interview with Chris Van Vilet. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

Advice that Cody gave him right before his AEW debut:

I can’t (watch our debut back). I’m dead serious, I cannot watch it because it was very awkward. And basically that was the same day that we had a meeting with Tony, that was the first time we ever met Tony face-to-face, and that’s when he told us that we were going to be The Acclaimed and that was basically our tryout match, it was against Best Friends. And we didn’t know what The Acclaimed was. We just knew that Max rapped and Cody told me — the only piece of information I was given was from Cody and he said, ‘Just whatever diss Caster says, it’s the craziest, best thing you’ve ever heard in your entire life.’

Feels like his debut was not great:

That was the only thing I got. And I had to figure out who I was under the umbrella of The Acclaimed. But two hours later, after meeting Tony, I had no idea what that was. So we came out and there was no theme music, so everything was just like it’s acapella. He did the rap, and I don’t know what I’m doing. I’m like, ‘That was a good one.’ Yeah, it was terrible. I will never [watch the entrance]. I’ll watch the match, the match was great. I will not watch the entrance.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)