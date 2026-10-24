Anthony Bowens has fans wondering whether New Japan Pro-Wrestling could be part of his future following an interesting social media post.

On Friday, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion shared a photo of himself standing outside the NJPW LA Dojo, sparking speculation about a potential move to the promotion.

The timing is noteworthy, as AEW star Kevin Knight was scheduled to conduct seminars at the facility that same day, according to NJPW. While Bowens’ appearance has generated discussion, there has been no confirmation that he is in talks with New Japan.

Bowens’ AEW contract is believed to have expired on October 1, leaving questions about his next destination. His final match for the company took place during the AEW All In London Buy-In pre-show, where The Opps lost an eight-man tag team match against Lio Rush and The Rascalz.

During an October 12 interview, Bowens suggested that he already has an idea of what he wants to do next, although he acknowledged that things might not unfold as planned.

“I know deep down what I want to do and we’ll see if it works out,” Bowens stated on 10/12.

Bowens enjoyed considerable success during his AEW run, capturing the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside Max Caster as part of The Acclaimed. He also held the AEW World Trios Championships with Caster and Billy Gunn.

For now, Bowens has yet to officially announce his next move, but his latest photo has certainly added to the speculation surrounding his wrestling future.