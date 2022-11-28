AEW star Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling for a conversation about all things pro-wresting, which included Bowens discussing who will be the next challengers for the AEW tag team championship, and how he and Max Caster are eyeing a rematch with the Young Bucks. Check out highlights from the interview below.

Says FTR is most likely the next challenger for The Acclaimed’s AEW tag team titles:

I think the obvious answer right now is FTR because we’ve been on parallel paths. We’ve kind of come close to each other with the eight-man tag match. You could see there was a little tension in there in that match, and then we kind of went back to our parallel paths. At some point, those paths are gonna have to cross because The Acclaimed are the most popular tag team in pro wrestling, and then if there’s anybody else up there with us, it’s FTR. Truthfully, they’ve been number one contenders for however long, and they still haven’t got that opportunity. I welcome the opportunity for them to wrestle The Acclaimed. I know the fans do, so they are probably number one on the list.

Still hopes for a rematch with The Young Bucks:

Number two, we’re gonna have to, some point, get back to the Young Bucks because our very first main event, which was ten matches in, which is probably unheard of, on Dynamite was against the Young Bucks, and they cheated. Superkicked [referee] Rick Knox right in the face, and I think that’s pretty much illegal guys. We need to get that redemption back, and I think we are a completely different team than we were back then, so the dynamic would be different, the energy would be way different, considering there was nobody in the audience, it was in the pandemic. So I think that’s another clash we’d love to revisit.

