AEW star and current tag champion Anthony Bowens recently joined ScreenRant for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the promotion returning to the Forum in Los Angeles for tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite, and how he feels about the feud he just had with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks The Acclaimed’s feud with Jeff Jarrett and how it pulled from real life:

I mean, I think a lot of what makes wrestling very exciting is storylines, and when you’re able to step outside of a storyline and have, like I said before, the raw emotions of chaos going on. That really draws so much interest from everybody involved, including us. It amped me up. I couldn’t wait to get out there and beat the crap out of him. I don’t know if you’ve heard his podcast. On his My World podcast, he said some pretty crappy things about [Max] Caster’s family on that, and where we train, etc. So, you know, a lot of it was just [us] out for vengeance. And also, we’re the Tag Team Champions, so we got to make sure that we’re defending and keeping our titles. We are the Forever Champs, we’ve gotta live up to our word. So there’s a lot of moving parts. There’s a lot of things going on. But again, we had two very strong wins to start off 2023. Which Max and Billy and I are very, very happy with.

How creative he and Max Caster get to be:

Well, our creativity has been there from the get-go. They allowed us to create, and they allowed us to try a bunch of things. You just hadn’t seen it. Because now we are presented a lot more frequently on AEW television, so people are seeing the cool things that we’re doing. But we’ve been doing a lot of these things since the very, very beginning, starting with The Young Bucks, from music videos to skits. So we do have a lot more stuff, a lot more fun stuff, up our sleeve that we haven’t even scratched the surface [of] yet. It’s really fun to be at a job where we can create and then all these millions of people can enjoy it.

Hypes tomorrow’s Dynamite in Los Angeles: