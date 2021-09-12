Pro-wrestling star Anthony Henry, formerly known as Asher Hale in WWE, recently took to Twitter to comment on his appearance at yesterday’s AEW Dark tapings, where Henry went up against top AEW talent Eddie Kingston in singles-action. He writes, “Ironic that my first show back, as a free agent, was for @AEW. Heard so, so many positive things about the company and how it was ran. Everything I heard was confirmed. Thank you!”

Henry was one of the many talents released by WWE on August 6th. He was under the standard NXT non-compete clause, which was only for 30 days.