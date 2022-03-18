The Shining Wizards podcast recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Anthony Henry, who spoke about his pairing with JD Drake in AEW, as well as his thoughts on the appearances he’s made for the promotion thus far. Highlights are below.

On his AEW appearances:

I’ve done a couple things, obviously with (AEW) Dark. I wrestled (Eddie) Kingston shortly after my WWE Release, and more recently, Lee Moriarty. Both those matches got a good amount of praise, which is always a great thing coming into a product like AEW. But this was different. For the longest time, we have kind of been like pushing and nudging towards trying to do this on a bigger scale, (JD) Drake and I, because we’ve been teaming for years now and we both know it’s a bigger deal for both of us when we’re together. Finally being able to do this on a big platform like AEW, against two of the best wrestlers ever, ya know, it’s been wild. It’s been great. I have no complaints.

More on teaming with JD Drake in AEW:

It’s awesome, man. It’s so awesome. It’s why we’ve been pushing it, because we feel like it’s something special. When I initially got signed – I don’t know how many people know this – but Drake was there at the same tryout that I was at where I got signed. And he didn’t make it because of medical reasons, a knee issue, that, of course, ended up being nothing. Anyway, he didn’t get signed, and I got signed, and that broke up the team. It was sad to me that I wasn’t going to experience it with my friend. So then, some time passes by and I’m doing my thing and he gets signed there (AEW), then I get released and I come there, but he’s doing the wingman, so I’m like “crap, it’s not going to happen.” Then Tony Kahn made it happen, anyway, so as far as I know, it was Tony Kahn’s idea. That’s what I was told, so that’s what I’m going with, so I just think it’s really cool. And I didn’t know it was going to happen, and honestly, when it did happen, I thought they were just going to pop us up on tv and that was going to be that. Surprise or whatever. Then they actually did the graphic with our name on there, The Workhorsemen, and I was like, “oh, man, this is soo cool.

