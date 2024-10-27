AEW and ROH wrestler Anthony Henry was sidelined earlier this month with a torn biceps.

The injury occurred during a match with Gabe Kidd and he later underwent surgery to repair it.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Henry announced that he’ll likely be out of action for another six weeks.

Henry wrote, “Apparently, I am an anomaly. Only about two weeks post-op, and I am out of the immobilizer and already moving freely with nearly full ROM. Fingers crossed BUT, I think I can be cleared in another 6 weeks. #workhorsemen”