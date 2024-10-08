An AEW / ROH star is on the shelf.

Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen surfaced on social media and announced that he suffered a torn biceps injury during his match with Gabe Kidd at the ROH On HonorClub show from October 3.

“I, unfortunately, have to announce that I’m out of commission for the foreseeable future,” Henry wrote via X. “During my match with Gabe Kidd this past Saturday, I tore my left biceps off the bone.”

Henry continued, “Surgery this week, and then I start the road to recovery. I am sorry to any fans I am letting down.”