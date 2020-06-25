Anthony Henry is Quitting Professional Wrestling At The End Of The Year

Anthony Henry, who wrestled for EVOLVE from 2016 to 2020, has decided to retire from professional wrestling at the end of the year.

Henry has decided that he can do without wrestling in his life due to all the bad things that came along with it. He credits the #SpeakingOut movement and all the issues with COVID-19 for his decision. Henry says that, although he still enjoys wrestling, he’ll be happier without the “darker side of the business.” You can view the full statement and series of tweets below:

Yeah, so the latest revelations in the world of wrestling have helped make up my mind. I have thought about this long and hard. I am done with professional wrestling. At the end of this year, I am hanging it up. I am happier without it, honestly. Or maybe I should say… — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) June 25, 2020

I am happier without the darker side of the business. For years I was obsessed with professional wrestling. It was to the point that I didn't know who I was without it. Upon taking this break, I found out a lot about myself. I now know wrestling is not my identity… https://t.co/72uau7wBVa — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) June 25, 2020

There are other things I want to do with my life. I am thankful I was able to travel the world and actually make a living for a substantial amount of time, purely off wrestling. Many do not get this opportunity. I met some good people and some horrible people… https://t.co/qRdPzGSxLJ — Anthony Henry (@Antnyhenry) June 25, 2020