 Anthony Henry is Quitting Professional Wrestling At The End Of The Year

Anthony Henry, who wrestled for EVOLVE from 2016 to 2020, has decided to retire from professional wrestling at the end of the year.

Henry has decided that he can do without wrestling in his life due to all the bad things that came along with it. He credits the #SpeakingOut movement and all the issues with COVID-19 for his decision. Henry says that, although he still enjoys wrestling, he’ll be happier without the “darker side of the business.” You can view the full statement and series of tweets below:

