The Shining Wizards podcast recently conducted an interview with pro-wrestling star Anthony Henry, who spoke about his time in NXT, his thoughts on former EVOLVE owner Gabe Sapolsky, and what he thinks of William Regal joining AEW. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on Gabe Sapolsky:

Gabe’s a polarizing figure, I would say, in the world of wrestling. You either love or hate him. And he’s had a lot of haters. I always stand by the fact that he’s always done well by myself. He’s done well by Drake, actually. He’s probably the reason I got hired initially by WWE, and if it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be wrestling now at all, because I was actually retiring as I got signed. So, he’s always been a big supporter of mine, and I love Gabe. He does have a great mind for wrestling.

Reflects on his time in NXT:

It was great. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for more as far as the actual experience. I went in and got to train everyday with great minds. I got to get paid to do this. And I got paid to go workout and get better at what I do. And I do think I came in, not that I wasn’t good, but I came in at a certain level, and I walked out at another level, and it was a couple steps up. I truly believe that and it’s just because of the great minds there and how they run things. So, my experiences there were great. I can’t complain. I was on TV a month into me getting there, and I got the luxury of being on TV every single week. So, I had exposure. I got to learn how to work the tv style, and it’s different, honestly. So there’s something to work in that style. I can’t complain. I honestly can’t. The only thing I can complain about is how it ended out. That’s it.

On William Regal in AEW:

I obviously talked to him a lot at the PC. He was always there during the tapings. He gave me great advice while I was there. I thought it was super cool that he had the opportunity to do that and have that role as a coach and mentor for the guys and girls in the locker-room. In AEW now, I got to speak with him when I was there for the match, so that was super cool. You talk about wrestling geniuses, and I know that was Chris Hero’s thing or whatever, but William Regal is truly a wrestling genius.

