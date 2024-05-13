Anthony Henry will be returning to the ring soon.

The popular star has been out of action since March after he suffered a severe jaw injury. In that time he was let go from AEW, a story that went viral due to the unusual nature of Tony Khan cutting people. However, Khan did say that he would invite Henry back to AEW once he was healed.

Well, Henry revealed today on social media that he is cleared for a return.

Your boy is cleared and might be returning this week…keep your eyes open! #workhorsemen pic.twitter.com/IGgc7MxLVp — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) May 13, 2024

Henry wrestled as a member of the Workhorsesmen alongside JD Drake.