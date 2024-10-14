An AEW star has undergone successful surgery.
After announcing back on October 8 that he had suffered a torn biceps and would be undergoing surgery, Anthony Henry has since gone under the knife for what was a successful operation.
“Surgery was successful,” Henry wrote, along with a photo of his arm in a sling. “Now time to recovery.”
As of this writing, it us known exactly how long Henry will be out of action recovering.
Surgery was successful. Now time to recovery. pic.twitter.com/fEWhJXZJBv
