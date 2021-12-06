AEW star and olympic bronze medal winner Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter earlier today to hype this evening’s edition of Dark: Elevation, which will be Ogogo’s first AEW matchup since his loss to Cody Rhodes at the Double or Nothing pay per view back in May.

In his tweets Ogogo also takes an opportunity to call out celebrity boxer Jake Paul, whose fight with Tyron Woodley was confirmed earlier today after his previously announced opponent, Tommy Fury, withdrew from the fight. The Guvnor writes, “Whilst

@jakepaul is getting ready to fight a bum that he’s already beaten, I’ll be making my comeback and stoving somebody’s head in tonight on @AEW Dark, @YouTube midnight GMT 🇬🇧, 7pm Eastern 🇺🇸. When you grow a pair of bollocks Jake I’ll be waiting.”

He later adds, “It’s been many long, often treacherous & always infuriating, months away. But #TheGuvnor is back, proudly standing shoulder to shoulder with his comrades in #TheFactory once again. Tonight #AEWDarkElevation I’m stoving some mug’s head in Fisted hand. YouTube midnight Flag of United Kingdom, 7pm eastern.”

Check out Ogogo’s tweets below.

