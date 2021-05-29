AEW star and former boxing champion Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter earlier today to alert fans that he does not want them to view him as a babyface, claiming that he used to play the well-spoken corporate stooge and now plans on being “unapologetically” himself.

The hard-hitting Brit writes, “Stop calling me a babyface, make no mistake about it. I am a bad, bad man, I am a horrible bastard and I can be a right c*nt! I just don’t give a fuck anymore. I spent my boxing career being the well spoken, corporate guy. I am now being unapologetically me.”

Ogogo is set to face top company man Cody Rhodes at tomorrow’s Double or Nothing pay per view.