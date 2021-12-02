AEW star and Olympic bronze medal winner Anthony Ogogo made his return to the promotion at this evening’s tapings of Dark: Elevation in Gas South Arena in Dulut Georgia, which took place right before Dynamite on TNT. The British boxer was victorious in an eight-man tag bout.

Anthony Ogogo made his AEW return at tonight’s Dark: Elevation tapings pic.twitter.com/cfxkTZMxJf — スキラー (@38_skxlarrr) December 2, 2021

This was Ogogo’s first appearance since his loss to Cody Rhodes at this past May’s Double Or Nothing pay per view from Daily’s Place.