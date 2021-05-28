AEW star Anthony Ogogo spoke with Metro earlier today to hype this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay per view, where Ogogo takes on top company superstar, Cody Rhodes. The British boxing champion revealed during the interview that he broke his rib during training, but still plans on competing against the American Nightmare.

I’m sitting here now – I’m very, very open and honest, probably too open and honest… But I am who I am, I do what I do. I’ve got a broken rib right now. My rib’s broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib. I’m now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib… And that’s real, that’s not me just saying that. My rib is f***ed!

Ogogo later tells the publication that despite his feud with Rhodes, he still respects him for how hard he fought to bring him into the promotion.

To be fair to Cody, he fought for me this time a couple of years ago, pre-Double or Nothing. I’d just retired from boxing, and we were talking, we were both kinda flirting with each other. I didn’t wanna say to him, “Yes I wanna do this”, and he didn’t wanna say to me, “Yes I wanna sign you”. Me and Cody are very similar – very, very different but very similar. He wanted to sign me, and I wanted to do it – but I didn’t wanna show him my tits before going on a date!

