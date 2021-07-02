AEW star and former boxer Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter today from a UK hospital bed and sent a warning to Billy Gunn.

Ogogo noted that he was forced to undergo a 10th surgery in his left eye following the recent attack by Gunn. Ogogo is actually legally blind in his left eye as he has just 22% vision there. He suffered a fractured eye socket while boxing, and was advised to retire due to his vision issues. That’s when he decided to get into pro wrestling.

Ogogo lost his first major match, to Cody Rhodes, at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30. After that he began feuding with Gunn over putting Austin Gunn on the shelf in late May. The June 4 Dynamite show saw Gunn put Ogogo face-first into the steel barrier to write him off TV.

Ogogo then issued the warning from a UK hospital bed today, and promised to make Gunn’s live miserable when he’s able to return.

“Billy Gunn, you’re so lucky that I’m not in America right now,” Ogogo warned. “Because I would rip you limb from limb, I’d break every bone in your face, and make your life not worth living. This is the 10th eye surgery and because I’ve got so much scar tissue around my eye socket, they had to go through my nasal cavity, correct my septum, that was deviated when you smashed my face off the steel barricade, and fix the orbit and the medial section, and the orbital flaw, through my nose.

“You have no idea the pain I’m in right now, but you will do. I promise you, Billy Gunn, you will do. I’m going to make your life a living misery. I’m going to hurt you, Billy. I’m gonna hurt you. There is no pain like watching your children get punished and pulverized in front of your face, and you can do nothing about it. So, Billy Gunn, be lucky that I’m not there right now. Enjoy what time you have left with your boys, because when I’m back soon, that time is numbered. I am Anthony Ogogo, The Governor of AEW, and I am the hardest bastard you’ll ever set eyes on.”

There’s no word yet on when Ogogo will be back in action for AEW, but we will keep you updated. You can see his full video below:

I’m gonna hurt ya, @RealBillyGunn I’m going to hurt you! Bruised and a bit banged up but I’m still the hardest bastard in @AEW. pic.twitter.com/oBMIgAXEt7 — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) July 2, 2021

