Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured the in-ring debut of The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo, who picked up the win by referee stoppage after connecting with a vicious kidney punch.

One. Swift. Shot. 👊 @AnthonyOgogo dominates in his #AEWDynamite in-ring debut. Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT – and every Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/3VJGAfcLsm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021

Ogogo was a former boxer who was forced to retire back in 2019 prior to focusing on pro-wrestling. He won a bronze medal as an amateur fighter at the 2012 olympics.

Full Dynamite results here.