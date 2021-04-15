Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured the in-ring debut of The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo, who picked up the win by referee stoppage after connecting with a vicious kidney punch.
Here we O-go-go it's @AnthonyOgogo's #AEWDynamite in-ring debut pic.twitter.com/6sbJyXHBGN
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021
One. Swift. Shot. 👊 @AnthonyOgogo dominates in his #AEWDynamite in-ring debut.
One. Swift. Shot. 👊 @AnthonyOgogo dominates in his #AEWDynamite in-ring debut.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2021
Ogogo was a former boxer who was forced to retire back in 2019 prior to focusing on pro-wrestling. He won a bronze medal as an amateur fighter at the 2012 olympics.
