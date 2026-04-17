The fallout from TNA Wrestling pulling talent from indie bookings spilled into the crowd at WrestleCon, as fans made their frustration heard during the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow.

During the 2026 event, which had already been impacted by last-minute changes tied to talent withdrawals, the atmosphere inside the venue shifted noticeably ahead of one of the night’s featured matches. The scheduled trios bout featuring Ricochet and Gates of Agony against Mike Bailey, Michael Oku, and Kevin Knight became the backdrop for a loud crowd reaction.

As tensions surrounding the situation continued to build, fans inside the venue began chanting “F*** TNA,” with the chants echoing throughout the arena. The reaction was loud and sustained, reflecting the level of frustration among attendees after multiple advertised appearances were affected.

The chants came amid growing controversy over TNA’s decision to pull talent from matches involving AEW-affiliated wrestlers, a move that created ripple effects across WrestleCon weekend. Several bookings had to be adjusted or scrapped entirely, leading to confusion and disappointment for fans expecting cross-promotional matchups.

Moments like this highlight how important those crossover appearances have become in today’s wrestling landscape. Fans are more aware than ever of the broader wrestling ecosystem, and when anticipated matchups fall apart due to business decisions, the reaction can be immediate and vocal.

At the same time, the situation underscores the delicate balance promotions must manage when it comes to talent sharing and brand protection. While companies aim to control how their wrestlers are used, fans increasingly expect flexibility, especially during major weekends like WrestleMania where multiple promotions intersect.

The strong crowd response at WrestleCon serves as a reminder that fan investment doesn’t just lie in individual matches, but in the larger idea of collaboration across the industry. When that expectation isn’t met, the backlash can quickly become part of the story itself.

Do you think fans were justified in chanting against TNA, or did the reaction go too far? Let us know your thoughts.