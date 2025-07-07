Sad news has emerged from the wrestling world this weekend, as Antione Long — the son of WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long — has passed away.

Word of Antione’s death began circulating across social media, with friends and loved ones sharing heartfelt tributes and expressions of grief. While details surrounding his passing remain scarce, confirmation came through posts made by those close to the Long family, particularly on Facebook.

Antione was last active on social media just four days prior to the news, sharing a photo from a visit to Planet Fitness.

We offer our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of Antione Long.