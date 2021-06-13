According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese Wrestling legend Antonio Inoki is currently hospitalized, but is said to be in stable condition and fully able to communicate. The NJPW founder had surgery a few weeks back due to a twisting of the intestines, otherwise known as volvulus.

Inoki has had a rough 2021 so far, with most of his time being spent in a hospital due to diabetes and issues with his lower back. The following video was also released yesterday on Inoki’s Twitter account showing the former IWGP heavyweight champion resting, with a noticeable drop in his weight.

Check it out below.