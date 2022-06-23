Former WWE Superstars Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa (AOP, Akam and Rezar) have announced a new card for the debut of their Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion.

We noted before how WES was originally scheduled to launch on Saturday, June 4 at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, which is a 10,000-seat venue. However, the promotion announced at the end of May that the event was being delayed to Saturday, July 9 from the same venue. The event is still on for July 9, and tickets for seats and meet & greets can be found at WrestlingEntertainmentSeries.com. The event will air live on FITE, with two free pre-show matches also scheduled to air.

Several notable names have pulled out of the show, for various reasons including scheduling conflicts because of the date change. Some of the names who are no longer advertised include Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman), WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, Steve Maclin, Wesley Blake, Killer Kross, Jonah, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green, Mike Bennett, Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan), and Dirty Dango (fka Fandango).

Regarding the WES Women’s World Title match scheduled for July 9, WES has Fanene vs. an opponent to be announced listed. There have been reports on Fanene vs. CJ Perry (fka Lana) being the title match, but that has not been confirmed. WES does have Perry listed on their promotional poster, but she is not currently advertised for a match by the WES website. Fanene vs. Perry was on the original card that was nixed.

Jonathan Coachman and Matthew Rehwoldt were originally announced for commentary, but there’s no word yet on if they are still working the show.

Below is the updated card for the WES premiere event on July 9. The original nixed card can also be seen below.

Inaugural WES World Title Match

Moose vs. Alistair Overeem

Inaugural WES Women’s World Title Match

TBA vs. Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax)

Inaugural WES World Tag Team Titles Match

Legion of Pain (fka AOP) vs. BT Gunn and Kez Evans

Inaugural WES Women’s World Tag Team Titles Match

Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) and Anastasia vs. She Wolves

Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) vs. Lince Dorado

Damo Mackle (fka Killian Dain) vs. Dean Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley)

Pre-show Match

Eric Young vs. Zac Zodiac

Pre-show Match

Levis Valenzuela Jr. (fka No Way Jose) vs. Jody Fliesh

Below is the original card that was nixed due to the delay:

* Pre-show: Mike Bennett vs. Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan)

* Pre-show: Dirty Dango (fka Fandango) vs. Levis Valenzuela Jr. (fka No Way Jose)

* Dean Muhtadi (fka Mojo Rawley) vs. Lince Dorado

* Killer Kross vs. Samuray Del Sol (fka Kalisto) vs. Jonah

* Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green to crown the inaugural WES World Women’s Tag Team Champions

* The Legion of Pain (fka AOP) with Paul Ellering vs. Westin Blake and Steve Maclin (fka Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler) to crown the inaugural WES World Tag Team Champions

* CJ Perry (fka Lana) vs. Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) to crown the inaugural WES World Women’s Champion

* Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) vs. Alistair Overeem to crown the inaugural WES World Champion

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.