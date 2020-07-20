Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews took to Twitter after WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view and issued a warning to MVP.
As noted, WWE announced during the show that MVP vs. Crews for the title would not be taking place due to a back injury to Crews. The storyline is that Crews suffered a bulging disc in his back after taking the Full Nelson attack from Bobby Lashley on the June 29 RAW episode. The announcers noted that Crews was at the WWE Performance Center on Sunday and eager to compete, but did not pass his pre-match physical.
Lashley and MVP came out during the pay-per-view and declared that MVP is the new champion by forfeit. That was never announced by WWE, but MVP left with the new United States Title belt around his waist, removing it from the ringside podium that was used to display it. Crews tweeted after the show and said he’s coming for the title once he’s cleared.
“@The305MVP is trippin thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I’m cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine,” Crews wrote.
For what it’s worth, the WWE website still has Crews as champion and does not list a forfeit win for MVP.
There’s no word yet on when Crews will be back in action, but he has not appeared on RAW since that June 29 episode. There has been speculation on Crews being away due to potential COVID-19 concerns, but it should be noted that this has not been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates.
Above is video from tonight’s Lashley – MVP segment at Extreme Rules, and below is the full tweet from Crews:
@The305MVP is trippin thinking he can claim himself the #USChampion. I was looking forward to shutting you BOTH up once and for all tonight at #ExtremeRules but once I’m cleared .. #ImComingforwhatsmine
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) July 20, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
