WWE star and former United States champion Apollo Crews recently spoke to Comicbook.com to talk about a variety of subject, including how he hopes to improve his promo game in 2021. Highlights can be found below.
Says he’s been working hard to improve his promo skills:
I feel like with the promos and stuff like that, that is something that I’ve been working on very hard. I want to be more entertaining. I don’t want to just be this guy who comes in the ring with some nice pair of tights and does some cool moves. You know what I mean? I feel like that entertainment part is a huge part of this business and it’s a huge part of having people, fans. Or, it helps with fans being able to relate to you.
Plans on making promo improvement his main goal in 2021:
That’s what people really gravitate towards, is when they see who you are as a character. So I feel like that’s something that is very important for me to work on and for me to build a bigger fan base and for people to want to see me do better. That character work is so, so important, and that’s something that I’ve been actually focusing on a lot. That’s one thing that I’d love to be able to show more in 2021, is that side. That’s one of the things that I realized later where at first it was like, ‘Okay, I need to be disciplined in the ring. It’s in the ring, in the ring, in the ring.’ Then I realized, ‘Okay, that is not something that I should worry about too much. I need to worry about this other part of it, the entertainment part and show people who I am as a character. So that to me is important this year, to be able to get out there.