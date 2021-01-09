WWE star and former United States champion Apollo Crews recently spoke to Comicbook.com to talk about a variety of subject, including how he hopes to improve his promo game in 2021. Highlights can be found below.

Says he’s been working hard to improve his promo skills:

I feel like with the promos and stuff like that, that is something that I’ve been working on very hard. I want to be more entertaining. I don’t want to just be this guy who comes in the ring with some nice pair of tights and does some cool moves. You know what I mean? I feel like that entertainment part is a huge part of this business and it’s a huge part of having people, fans. Or, it helps with fans being able to relate to you.

Plans on making promo improvement his main goal in 2021: