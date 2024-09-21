Things are far from over between Apollo Crews and Giovanni Vinci.

Whether or not they have a six-match-or-more series like Andrade and Carmelo Hayes are in the midst of remains to be seen, but things don’t seem to be done after the two matches they’ve had in recent weeks.

In a digital exclusive shared after the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, Crews spoke with Byron Saxton and outright stated that things between he and Vinci, who attacked him after going 0-2 against him since returning to WWE, are “far from over.”

“He’s a sore loser, that he can’t take a loss,” Crews said. “You know, two weeks ago I beat him fair and square in the middle of the ring, and what is it he does? He makes excuses, complains, says he wasn’t ready the bell ring tonight. Once again I beat him far and square in the middle of the ring. 1, 2, 3. What does he do? He decides to attack me after the match.”

Crews continued, “So yeah. I think we’re dealing with a sword loser. But if I’m honest with you. Brian, I’m starting to feel got this bitter taste in my mouth. I’m starting to feel a little angry, so you want to send me a message, Giovanni, or here’s my message to you. This is far from over.”

