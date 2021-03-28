– Apollo Crews is slated to challenge Big E for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 37. This will be a rematch from the Fastlane pay-per-view event, which saw Big E successfully retain the title.

However, Crews is so confident that he’ll win, he’s willing to guarantee a victory:

– Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been sharing the ring with one another for some time now as the young WWE star still tries to learn the business.

The future WWE Hall of Famer made it known following SmackDown that he still wants to win the Tag Team Titles with his son: