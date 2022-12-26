Apollo Crews is excited to have William Regal back in WWE.

The former Intercontinental champion recently spoke with Metro about the Gentleman Villain, and how beneficial he could be for the next generation of superstars. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Regal’s impending return to WWE:

I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well traveled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it.

On how Regal could share his wisdom with the younger generation: