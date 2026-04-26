Apollo Crews is speaking out following the end of his lengthy WWE run.

The former WWE Superstar took to Instagram on April 26 to comment on his departure, which came as part of the company’s post-WrestleMania 42 roster cuts announced on Friday.

Crews had been with WWE for 11 years before his release.

“Thank you, WWE, for eleven incredible years,” Crews wrote via Instagram on April 26. “Wow. Eleven years. What an incredible journey.”

A long run, now officially in the rearview.

Crews went on to reflect on the longevity of his tenure and the support he received along the way.

“I feel blessed to have had a career in WWE that lasted that long. Thanks to everyone who sent me messages or texts. Even if I didn’t reply, just know I’m grateful.”

He also looked back on his in-ring career and the relatively minimal time he spent sidelined due to injury, while expressing appreciation for those he worked with throughout his journey.

“Throughout my career, I was fortunate to suffer only one serious injury that sidelined me for a significant amount of time,” he said. “I’ve been lucky to experience many amazing moments during my time with WWE. It’s been a fun ride, and I appreciate everyone who supported me along the way. To everyone I shared the ring with… thank you. All things come to an end. This is my time.”

End of an era for Crews.

As previously reported, WWE released a total of 25 Superstars and developmental talents as part of the latest round of roster cuts on Friday.