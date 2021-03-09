During his appearance on After The Bell, Apollo Crews spoke on the advice he received from John Cena about the need to develop his character. Here’s what he had to say:

When I first got to the main roster, at the time, John Cena was still working. He’d always pull me aside and be like ‘Who is Apollo Crews?’ At the time, I’m like the most generic [wrestler], and it’s so embarrassing when I even think about it. It’s like ‘I’m this guy, I work hard and ….’ He’s like, ‘Everybody works hard, but who are you?’ I couldn’t answer to save my life, and it literally took me six years. I’m trying to figure out who is Apollo Crews, and I didn’t know. I felt so embarrassed to the point where I’d almost avoid trying to have conversations with him because I know he’s going to ask me again today and I don’t have an answer for him. You got John Cena asking you these questions, and I’m sitting here like I can’t come up with it. It’s pretty ridiculous. So, I realized it’s not always about how good you are in the ring, it’s what drives this person and who are you.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: After The Bell. H/T 411Mania.