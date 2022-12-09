Apollo Crews made an appearance on Steve Fall’s Ten Count to promote his match against NXT Champion Bron Breakker at WWE NXT Deadline.

During it, he was asked about his move back to NXT from the main roster:

“I’m having a great time because the opportunity to kind of change your career, because it kind of had slowed down for me there for a while where it was just like, obviously, I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. Weeks were just going by, whereas we had a great run with the character, the Nigerian character, and then it kind of just stopped where it was like, okay, so what’s next? So I knew something needed to be done, where it was like, maybe I need to get away from this character and then find something else. So I definitely was all on board for coming back and kind of finding something new, trying something different, and seeing what would happen. It’s probably one of the better decisions that I made. You know, for the last six months, I’ve kind of just been able to be me and show the side that I felt like people should have seen from the beginning where I’m kind of more comfortable on camera now.”

