Apollo Crews recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about his run in Japan before his WWE signing and how he first got the opportunity to wrestle for Dragon Gate:

“When I did Dragon Gate USA, but we’re trying out for Dragon Gate Japan. 2011 It was. [It was] AR Fox that convinced me. I was wrestling around in Georgia at the time.” recalled Apollo Crews, “He’s like, ‘Man, if you really want to get your name out there, you need to come to this tryout with me this weekend.’ I had $100 to my name. I’m like, ‘Dude, if I drive to Indianapolis from Atlanta, Georgia. It’s like 13-14 hours.’

I was like ‘$50 is gonna go to gas, the tryout cost $50, I’m coming home broke. I don’t have money to do it.’ I did it. Best decision I made. I remember Ricochet being in there and I think he wrestled on the show that weekend and Rich Swann is another one. Those guys I just immediately like kind of bonded with them. Then shortly after I got to start traveling into Japan with them.”