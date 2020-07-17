Apollo Crews Talks Paul Heyman Relationship, Says Main Roster Call-Up Happened Too Soon

WWE Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews recently spoke to Newsweek to hype up this Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Paul Heyman leaving and being excited to work with Bruce Prichard:

Since I’ve shown that I’m reliable, and trustworthy it doesn’t necessarily matter too much so that helps me in that sense. I don’t feel like it’s going to work against me. Working with Heyman was fantastic. He was so hands-on with me and he helped me a lot. He was one of the main reasons for me getting this opportunity and I’m very thankful for everything he’s done for me and helped me with. All I could do is look toward the future and I’m looking forward to working with Bruce [Prichard] as well. We’re going to make magic together and I’m excited for what’s to come and where I’m at right now. The company is seeing what I’m capable of after these past few months taking this opportunity and running with it.Every now and then I think about those [past] moments and it keeps me humble and hungry, knowing where I could have been and where I could have still been. And that’s what drives me. Once you get complacent, that’s where things shift and go in the wrong direction.

On being called up from NXT too soon: