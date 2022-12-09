Apollo Crews made an appearance on Steve Fall’s Ten Count to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Crews was asked how he feels about NXT going on the road once again for NXT Vengeance Day in February:

“It’s great because a lot of the people who have joined NXT after the pandemic haven’t even got to experience that type of travel. So for them, it’s going to be great. For us who have experienced it, it’s gonna be great as well, because I remember my debut was at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn, the first time we went out there and got to wrestle in Brooklyn. So it’s kind of like one of those things that comes back full circle. Hopefully, I won’t say hopefully, but definitely, I’ll be walking into that premium live event as well in Charlotte as the NXT champion. So, again, I’m excited not just for myself but for everybody to get to experience that and the fans that get to see us again on the road live. It’s going to be great for everybody. I can’t wait, I’m excited.”

