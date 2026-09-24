Apollo Crews has revealed how his surprise TNA Slammiversary appearance came together while he was still under his WWE non-compete period.

Crews competed against Mustafa Ali and Rich Swann at Slammiversary under his former Uhaa Nation ring name, marking his first match since being released by WWE in April.

Speaking on the latest installment of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet (see video below), Crews explained that TNA contacted WWE about allowing him to appear while he was still within the 90-day period following his release. He said Moose was among those who contacted him about the possibility.

“TNA had reached out to WWE because I was still within that 90-day release period of non compete where I technically couldn’t wrestle for anybody else,” Crews said. “But TNA got in contact with WWE, and I think it was Moose, may have been the first one to call me and told me that TNA was looking to bring me in for Slammiversary.”

Crews initially didn’t believe the appearance would be possible because of his WWE restrictions.

“My first thought was like, ‘Man, I’m in my 90 days. No way that’s gonna happen.’ I kind of brushed it off, and at the time I was at, we were on our drive at one of the resorts, kind of just taking a staycation.”

Crews said Ali contacted him shortly afterward with the same idea. During their conversation, Ali also asked whether Crews would be willing to lose at Slammiversary.

“And shortly after that, Ali had called me and presented the same idea, and was like, ‘I think they’re trying to get me and you to work at Slammiversary.’ And he asked me, he’s like, ‘Now the issue is, would you be okay losing?’”

Crews admitted he wasn’t even sure he wanted to wrestle again so soon after leaving WWE and had been taking time to figure out how he felt about his future in the business.

“I still was trying to figure things out how I felt about wrestling and all that, and my response to him was like, ‘I spent my whole career losing at WWE. The first thing outside of WWE that I don’t want to do is lose.’”

Crews said Ali understood his position.

“And he respected my answer. He was like, ‘I completely respect that. I would have said the same thing.’”

Crews ultimately agreed to work the show following further discussions, including a conversation with Moose. Although he did not win the three-way match, Crews was protected from taking the pinfall after making it clear that he did not want his first match following his WWE departure to result in him being pinned.